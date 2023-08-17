Conservative Former Federal Judge: Trump Attacks on Judiciary a ‘Grave Disservice’ to the Nation

J. Michael Luttig, a conservative former federal judge, on Wednesday said that the way former President Donald Trump is attacking the judges involved in his indictments is "inexcusable" and a "grave disservice to the nation."

Luttig, who also served as an adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, warned him of the consequences of helping Trump in his efforts to interfere with the 2020 election results, which made him a key witness to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots.

“The former president’s comments and attacks on the federal judiciary and on the specific individual judges who will preside over his trials are unprecedented in American history,” Luttig told CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

The former judge also said Trump's behavior "imperil the former president himself, in the defense of his actions on January 6, before the juries that will hear his case,” and called his constant attacks a "pattern."

Trump recently has been attacking Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis through his campaign and on Truth Social after she indicted the former president this week.