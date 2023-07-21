Conservative Conference in Georgia Gives Trump Cold Shoulder

Former President Donald Trump has been locked out of another gathering of conservatives, this time in Georgia just days before the first Republican debate in Milwaukee.

Conservative radio Erick Erickson, who has had an off-and-on relationship opposing and supporting Trump like almost every Republican and conservative in the country — said Trump wasn’t invited to his Georgia gathering next month because conservatives have already heard from Trump.

“The objective of this event is to introduce key citizens of the southeast to other candidates they are not as familiar with. They know Donald Trump and where he stands on the issues,” Erickson told The Messenger in a statement Thursday.

Trump’s top opponents for the nomination are set to headline the event August 17-19 in Georgia, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

"Who?" a Trump spokesman said when asked about Erickson's conference.

The news marks the latest split between the conservative wing of the Republican Party and Trump’s own MAGA-aligned universe, a marriage of convenience developed during his rapid rise to power eight years ago and cemented during his time in the White House.

When Trump declined to attend the Family Leader convention of evangelicals in Iowa last week, he instead feted his supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, a 15-minute drive from Trump’s South Florida resort.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was also not invited to the Christians United for Israel gathering in suburban Washington this week. Despite having successfully moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem when in office, long a top priority for the gathering of Christian right activists and conservative Jewish leaders, Trump undercut his support in that community first by saying of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “f--- him” and later dining with a white nationalist leader and antisemitic rap superstar at his Florida club.

And the Reagan Presidential Library, which has hosted dozens of top voices in the GOP for its speaker series “A Time for Choosing” notably did not host Trump for the series. The Reagan Library’s official reasoning was the same as Erickson’s - it’s time to hear from new voices.

“Our theme for this year’s Gathering, Forward: Which Way is designed to look past the next few years and into the future and discern how we as a movement will go forward in the fight against wokeism in the board room and the classroom; how we go forward in the fight against the assault on parental rights; and how we go forward to meet the challenges presented to our nation from China and Artificial Intelligence,” Erickson said in a statement.

But as much as many corners of the GOP are looking for someone new to carry the torch into the 2024 election, roughly half of the Republican primary electorate remains firmly behind Trump for the nomination a third time in a row.

And Trump has noted as much in his repeated teases that he may not attend the first Republican debate, saying he shouldn’t have to debate opponents because he holds such a commanding lead and is a former president.