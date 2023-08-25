Conservative Activist Silk Donates to Trump Co-Defendant’s Bond

Conservative activist Herneitha Hardaway, better known the latter half of the duo Diamond and Silk, helped bail out of of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election case.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a pastor accused of intimidating an election worker, was reportedly able to make bond thanks to a $3,500 check from Hardaway. Lee's attorney David Shestokas told The Daily Beast about the donation from Hardaway, calling her last minute financial assistance "a miracle."

Lee was charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of attempting to influence a witness, one count of influencing a witness and conspiracy to solicit false statements and writings.

Lee, a minister of the Missouri-Synod Lutheran faith, has faced calls to be expelled from his church over his alleged attempt to intimidate election worker Ruby Freeman. The advocacy group behind the expulsion movement surpassed its goal of 10,000 petition signatures.