Conservative Activist Silk Donates to Trump Co-Defendant’s Bond - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Conservative Activist Silk Donates to Trump Co-Defendant’s Bond

Stephen Cliffgard Lee was reportedly unable to make his bond until Silk stepped in to give him several thousand dollars

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Silk (2nd R) of “Diamond and Silk,” also known as Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, passes through a hallway during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 3, 2023 in National Harbor, MarylandAlex Wong/Getty Images

Conservative activist Herneitha Hardaway, better known the latter half of the duo Diamond and Silk, helped bail out of of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants in his Georgia election case.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a pastor accused of intimidating an election worker, was reportedly able to make bond thanks to a $3,500 check from Hardaway. Lee's attorney David Shestokas told The Daily Beast about the donation from Hardaway, calling her last minute financial assistance "a miracle."

Lee was charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, two counts of attempting to influence a witness, one count of influencing a witness and conspiracy to solicit false statements and writings.

Lee, a minister of the Missouri-Synod Lutheran faith, has faced calls to be expelled from his church over his alleged attempt to intimidate election worker Ruby Freeman. The advocacy group behind the expulsion movement surpassed its goal of 10,000 petition signatures.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.