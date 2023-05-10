The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon after being indicted on Long Island.

    Santos faces a 13 count federal indictment and could see up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The counts include wire fraud, illegal money transfers and theft of public money, among others.

    The 34-year-old congressman surrendered Wednesday at a courthouse on Long Island.

    “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

    Santos has been a Republican congressman since November and has repeatedly been in the public eye over accusations of false statements. Despite the controversy, he announced his bid for re-election in April.

    “I was elected by the people to come here to represent them, and I do that every day,” Santos previously told The Associated Press. “I think truth still matters very much.”

