Congressman Accuses Government of Hiding UFO Info from Public: ‘We Are Going to Uncover the Cover Up’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Congressman Accuses Government of Hiding UFO Info from Public: ‘We Are Going to Uncover the Cover Up’

'This is an issue of government transparency,' Burchett said in his opening statement

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Rep. Tim Burchett (2nd R) (R-TN) speaks during a press conference held by members of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the U.S. Capitol on July 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, kicked off a House hearing Wednesday on unidentified aerial phenomena by suggesting that the government is hiding information from the public about the existence of unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

"This is an issue of government transparency," Burchett said during the hearing, held by an arm of the House Oversight Committee. "We can't trust a government that does not trust its people. We're not bringing little green man or flying saucers into the hearing."

He continued: "We're just going to get to the facts. We're going to uncover the cover up."

Read More

Lawmakers on the National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee will hear testimony from three witnesses including a former intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force, David Grusch, retired Commanding Officer for the Navy David Fravor, and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

Ahead of the hearing, drama over who would be chairing the meeting seemed to be brewing between Burchett, who has been vocal about his stance on UAPs, and Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. Burchett told reporters on the hill that he was “upset” because he was under the impression that he would be leading the hearing.

“Yeah, I’m upset. I spent a lot of time putting this thing  together. It's just politics," he told reporters on Tuesday. "That's all it is. And you got egos, and maybe y'all gave me too much press over the weekend.” 

However, Comer says he didn’t “sideline Burchett” and it was all a misunderstanding. Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, was to lead the hearing all along.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.