Congressman Accuses Government of Hiding UFO Info from Public: ‘We Are Going to Uncover the Cover Up’

Rep. Tim Burchett, Republican of Tennessee, kicked off a House hearing Wednesday on unidentified aerial phenomena by suggesting that the government is hiding information from the public about the existence of unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

"This is an issue of government transparency," Burchett said during the hearing, held by an arm of the House Oversight Committee. "We can't trust a government that does not trust its people. We're not bringing little green man or flying saucers into the hearing."

He continued: "We're just going to get to the facts. We're going to uncover the cover up."

Lawmakers on the National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee will hear testimony from three witnesses including a former intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force, David Grusch, retired Commanding Officer for the Navy David Fravor, and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

Ahead of the hearing, drama over who would be chairing the meeting seemed to be brewing between Burchett, who has been vocal about his stance on UAPs, and Oversight Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. Burchett told reporters on the hill that he was “upset” because he was under the impression that he would be leading the hearing.

“Yeah, I’m upset. I spent a lot of time putting this thing together. It's just politics," he told reporters on Tuesday. "That's all it is. And you got egos, and maybe y'all gave me too much press over the weekend.”

However, Comer says he didn’t “sideline Burchett” and it was all a misunderstanding. Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, was to lead the hearing all along.