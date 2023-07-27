Congressional Supporters of DeSantis Unfazed By Fizzling Campaign

Even as the Florida governor's presidential campaign continues its stumbles out of the gate, proponents of Ron DeSantis in Congress say they aren't worried.

DeSantis on Tuesday announced two dozen staff layoffs because of financial troubles. A poll released the same day showed his support in the crucial state of Iowa slipping, falling to 15% while former President Donald Trump, by far the frontrunner, paced ahead at 42%.

But a number of House Republicans backing DeSantis in the 2024 fight told The Messenger they weren’t worried about what appeared to be alarm signals that continue to mount for the campaign.

“If something’s not working, you change course,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said of the DeSantis campaign’s decision to let go of a third of its staff. “I would be more worried if the team was just doing the same thing over and over.”

The staff restructuring comes amid a broader strategy shift from the DeSantis team, which includes putting the candidate, who had long abstained from mainstream media hits, in front of legacy media to broaden his exposure. It’s a course correction that Massie praised.

“[That] wasn’t a strategy in the beginning,” Massie said of the media appearances. “But now I think it’s something you gotta try.”

Massie is one of few Republicans in Washington who have publicly endorsed DeSantis in the race. The list of DeSantis devotees so far includes: Reps. Chip Roy, R-Texas; Bob Good, R-Va.; Laurel Lee, R-Fla.; Rich McCormick, R-Ga.; and Tom McClintock, R-Calif.

Roy also played down the staff shuffling within the DeSantis campaign, saying it was part of a necessary move to become more “efficient” and “effective.”

“I’ve been part of a lot of campaigns … often this happens, and they’re thinning out,” Roy said to The Messenger. “This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Good pushed back on the idea that DeSantis had to let go of campaign staff because of money issues, saying DeSantis has a “tremendous amount of resources.”

“He might have strategically decided to reorganize his campaign — he certainly did not have to fire any campaign staff,” Good told The Messenger.

As for polling numbers showing DeSantis struggling to gain traction against Trump, Massie pointed to the overwhelming media coverage of the former president’s legal problems, saying, “It’s hard to compete with four indictments.”

“Anybody who’s looking at this from the outside knows that there’s nothing that our team has done wrong,” Massie said. “There’s no oxygen left in the room when former President Trump’s getting indicted every six weeks.”

“I’ve joked that we need to figure out a way to get DeSantis indicted,” Massie quipped.

One-time GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, who has not yet endorsed a candidate for 2024, brushed off a campaign restructuring as better now than later.

“It’s probably better to do it in July than to wait for November,” Rubio said, noting that “John McCain’s campaign imploded” in the summer of 2007 and "a year later he was the nominee."

Still, Rubio said: “I think Donald Trump is a heavy favorite because he is the de facto Republican incumbent running for reelection in the minds of many of our voters. And it's not easy to beat an incumbent running for reelection in your own party."

Roy tapped into some optimism on polling, arguing DeSantis was maintaining “very strong numbers” in early nominating states like Iowa and New Hampshire.

“The numbers that I have seen demonstrate a weakening in those that are fully committed to Trump and a strengthening in those that are actually getting in the place of saying they will not vote for Trump,” Roy said.

In a GOP primary field that includes the likes of former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Massie said DeSantis is the only viable alternative to Trump in the contest.

“He’s still the only candidate whose name is not Trump, who has enough funding and monetary support to get through Iowa and New Hampshire and to South Carolina and beyond,” Massie said.

Lindsey McPherson and Nolan D. McCaskill contributed to this report.