Congressional Softball Game Interrupted by Climate Protesters - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Congressional Softball Game Interrupted by Climate Protesters

The Bad News Babes took home the Congressional Softball Game trophy, winning 15-9

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Climate protesters on Wednesday interrupted the 15th annual Women's Congressional softball game featuring members of Congress playing against members of the media.

Anti-fossil fuel protesters from Climate Defiance, a grassroots climate organization wearing "End Fossil Fuels" shirts and chanting the same statement, stalled the game briefly after walking onto the field and causing the Congress team, who was up a bat, to stop playing while the issue was resolved.

Read More

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan was seen talking with and asking the protesters to get off the field. Capitol Police eventually escorted the protesters away and the game continued.

The game, which was held at the Watkins Recreation Center, benefitted the Young Survival Coalition, a breast cancer awareness organization that focuses on women diagnosed under the age of 40.

The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023.
The sun sets over the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, 2023.Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Playing for the Members of Congress team were Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., McClain, Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were seen attending the softball game.

Playing for the Bad News Babes media team were journalists including Jen Bendery of HuffPost, Mikayla Bouchard of CNN, Bridget Bowman of NBC News, Carrie Budoff Brown of NBC News, Lisa Desjardins of PBS NewsHour, Gretchen Frazee of PBS NewsHour, Emily Goodin of DailyMail.com, Erica Hendry of PBS NewsHour, Emmarie Huetteman of KFF Health News, Kasie Hunt of CNN, Tamara Keith of NPR, Katie Lobosco of CNN, Mica Soellner of Punchbowl News, Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times, Amy Walter from The Cook Political Report, and Sarah Wire of the Los Angeles Times.

The Bad News Babes took home the Congressional Softball Game trophy, winning 15-9.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.