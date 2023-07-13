Congressional Softball Game Interrupted by Climate Protesters

Climate protesters on Wednesday interrupted the 15th annual Women's Congressional softball game featuring members of Congress playing against members of the media.

Anti-fossil fuel protesters from Climate Defiance, a grassroots climate organization wearing "End Fossil Fuels" shirts and chanting the same statement, stalled the game briefly after walking onto the field and causing the Congress team, who was up a bat, to stop playing while the issue was resolved.

Republican Rep. Lisa McClain of Michigan was seen talking with and asking the protesters to get off the field. Capitol Police eventually escorted the protesters away and the game continued.

The game, which was held at the Watkins Recreation Center, benefitted the Young Survival Coalition, a breast cancer awareness organization that focuses on women diagnosed under the age of 40.

Playing for the Members of Congress team were Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., McClain, Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo. Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were seen attending the softball game.

Playing for the Bad News Babes media team were journalists including Jen Bendery of HuffPost, Mikayla Bouchard of CNN, Bridget Bowman of NBC News, Carrie Budoff Brown of NBC News, Lisa Desjardins of PBS NewsHour, Gretchen Frazee of PBS NewsHour, Emily Goodin of DailyMail.com, Erica Hendry of PBS NewsHour, Emmarie Huetteman of KFF Health News, Kasie Hunt of CNN, Tamara Keith of NPR, Katie Lobosco of CNN, Mica Soellner of Punchbowl News, Lynn Sweet of the Chicago Sun-Times, Amy Walter from The Cook Political Report, and Sarah Wire of the Los Angeles Times.

The Bad News Babes took home the Congressional Softball Game trophy, winning 15-9.