Congressional Hispanic Caucus Calls for Probe Into Separation of Migrant Fathers

Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are urging President Joe Biden and his administration to investigate Texas' treatment of migrant fathers at the border after alleged human right violations.

The letter, signed by 28 representative, is addressed to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) demanding a "full and transparent" investigation into the separation of families by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

"The reports that children and families at the U.S.-Mexico border are being traumatized through cruel separation tactics ordered by Governor Greg Abbott are disturbing," CHC Chair Rep. Nanette , D-Calif., said in a statement. "The Governor continues to escalate his inhumane border policies causing further harm to innocent people.

Barragán said that the CHC has learned of fathers being incarcerated and left without the ability to communicate with mothers or their children as to where they have been taken.

"After the fathers are incarcerated in state or local facilities, they are then transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, with no reference to the families they have been separated from and placed in expedited removal," the lawmakers wrote.

They continued: "With little to no communication, mothers and children are traumatized and left wondering what happened to their loved ones."

Once the migrant fathers are arrested, they have little to no legal support, which can affect their ability to receive get asylum in the U.S., potentially negatively affecting their immigration status.

Lawmakers say they have confirmed this practice during a caucus tour of the border and at least 26 families have been separated.

The Biden administration has previously filed lawsuits in the Lone Star State over the use of illegal and dangerous buoys and fences meant to cause physical harm at the border, curbing migrants who trying to cross seeking asylum.

This is not the first time the CHC has called out Texas' treatment of migrants at the Texas-Mexico border. In a July statement, CHC Chair Barragán, called for the immediate halt of Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's "inhumane border practices."

"Disturbing. That’s the word that comes to mind as we witness the horrors occurring at the Southern Border at the hands of Texas Governor Greg Abbott," Barragán said. "Governor Abbott’s shameless alleged actions are inexcusable, and there must be a full and transparent investigation into the possible crimes that he ordered to prevent further violence and mistreatment of children, asylum seekers, and migrants."