Congressional Black Caucus: New Alabama Congressional Map is ‘Insult’

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have decried the Alabama legislature’s newly drawn congressional district map as an “insult” and an “assault” on the rights of Black Americans during a press conference Thursday.

"This map does not comply with the Supreme Court's order and is an insult to Black voters across this nation," said caucus member Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. "At a time when many are trying to erase our history and roll back our progress, this is a reminder that old battles have become new again.”

Alabama’s congressional map was ruled to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court in June. The court determined that with only one of the seven congressional districts in Alabama having a Black majority of voters, the state was effectively diluting the power of Black voters.

The Supreme Court ordered Alabama to redraw the map to contain a second district “in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”

The redrawn map that came out of a special session of the Alabama legislature still only contains one Black-majority district, with the second-highest Black representation in a district coming in at 44%.

"Black people are under attack in America," said caucus chair Steven Horsford, D-Nev. "Our fundamental rights are under assault and our very history is being denied, but we will not stand by quietly as it happens.”

The plaintiffs in the original suit–the NAACP of Alabama, Greater Birmingham Ministries and a few Alabama citizens–announced their intent to challenge the new map.