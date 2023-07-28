Congressional Black Caucus: New Alabama Congressional Map is ‘Insult’
The newly drawn map did not add a district where a majority of voters are Black as the Supreme Court ordered
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have decried the Alabama legislature’s newly drawn congressional district map as an “insult” and an “assault” on the rights of Black Americans during a press conference Thursday.
"This map does not comply with the Supreme Court's order and is an insult to Black voters across this nation," said caucus member Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. "At a time when many are trying to erase our history and roll back our progress, this is a reminder that old battles have become new again.”
Alabama’s congressional map was ruled to be in violation of the Voting Rights Act by the Supreme Court in June. The court determined that with only one of the seven congressional districts in Alabama having a Black majority of voters, the state was effectively diluting the power of Black voters.
The Supreme Court ordered Alabama to redraw the map to contain a second district “in which Black voters either comprise a voting-age majority or something quite close to it.”
- SCOTUS Order on Louisiana Congressional Maps Opens Doors for Democrats
- Alabama Lawmakers Refuse Supreme Court Order to Draw Congressional District With Black Majority
- Proposed New Alabama Map May Not Satisfy Supreme Court Call for Second Black District
- UFO Congressional Hearing ‘Insulting’ to US Employees: Pentagon Official
- Democrats Field Party’s First Black Female Player in Congressional Baseball Game
The redrawn map that came out of a special session of the Alabama legislature still only contains one Black-majority district, with the second-highest Black representation in a district coming in at 44%.
"Black people are under attack in America," said caucus chair Steven Horsford, D-Nev. "Our fundamental rights are under assault and our very history is being denied, but we will not stand by quietly as it happens.”
The plaintiffs in the original suit–the NAACP of Alabama, Greater Birmingham Ministries and a few Alabama citizens–announced their intent to challenge the new map.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics