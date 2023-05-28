The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Congress ‘Absolutely Can’ Push Ethics Reform for Supreme Court: Sen. Whitehouse

    The process 'is not going to be easy,' the Rhode Island Senator said on Sunday

    Published |Updated
    Kelly Rissman
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said on Sunday that Congress “absolutely can” force reforms on ethics for the Supreme Court, amid swirling controversy around Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed gifts.

    "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked whether there would be a separation of powers issue if Congress pushed ethics reforms.

    Whitehouse argued that "the laws that we're talking about right now are actually laws passed by Congress. The ethics reporting law that is at the heart of the Clarence Thomas ethics reporting scandal is a law passed by Congress."

    Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
    Read More

    Evidence has erupted that showed Thomas failed to declare luxurious gifts from his billionaire friend Harlan Crow.

    The Rhode Island Democrat said the Supreme Court ethics reform "is not going to be easy."

    Todd asked whether Supreme Court Justices participating in an "ethics demands and disclosure demands during the confirmation process" would solve the issue.

    Whitehouse said that wouldn't be enough, as "we saw how the pledges on Roe v. Wade went in the confirmation process."

    He added that reliance on that process underscores the "fact-free zone as well as an ethics-free zone" in the Supreme Court, since, the Senator added, there is "no process for determining what the facts are."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.