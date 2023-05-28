Congress ‘Absolutely Can’ Push Ethics Reform for Supreme Court: Sen. Whitehouse
The process 'is not going to be easy,' the Rhode Island Senator said on Sunday
Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said on Sunday that Congress “absolutely can” force reforms on ethics for the Supreme Court, amid swirling controversy around Justice Clarence Thomas' undisclosed gifts.
"Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked whether there would be a separation of powers issue if Congress pushed ethics reforms.
Whitehouse argued that "the laws that we're talking about right now are actually laws passed by Congress. The ethics reporting law that is at the heart of the Clarence Thomas ethics reporting scandal is a law passed by Congress."
Evidence has erupted that showed Thomas failed to declare luxurious gifts from his billionaire friend Harlan Crow.
The Rhode Island Democrat said the Supreme Court ethics reform "is not going to be easy."
Todd asked whether Supreme Court Justices participating in an "ethics demands and disclosure demands during the confirmation process" would solve the issue.
Whitehouse said that wouldn't be enough, as "we saw how the pledges on Roe v. Wade went in the confirmation process."
He added that reliance on that process underscores the "fact-free zone as well as an ethics-free zone" in the Supreme Court, since, the Senator added, there is "no process for determining what the facts are."
