Commerce Secretary Travels to China Seeking to Improve Relationship

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo left for a trip to China on Saturday as the Biden administration looks to navigate national security and foreign policy tensions while maintaining U.S. economic interests.

Raimondo will meet with senior officials and business leaders through Wednesday in Beijing and Shanghai. Before leaving for the visit on Saturday, Raimondo said she hopes to find "actionable, concrete steps where we can move forward on the commercial relationship" between the two countries, the Associated Press reported.

“We want the Chinese economy to prosper. We do not want to contain or hold back China,” Raimondo said. “We do need to protect our national security, and we’re going to use our export controls to the fullest extent possible to do that.”

The visit is Raimondo’s first trip to China in her official capacity as commerce secretary and follows visits to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry earlier this year.