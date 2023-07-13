Commerce Secretary Raimondo Among Those Breached by Chinese Hackers
A total of 25 U.S. government agencies were affected by the attack, according to Microsoft, however classified information was not compromised
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo's emails were among those breached by Chinese hackers as part of the Microsoft cloud cyber attack.
“Last month, U.S. government safeguards identified an intrusion in Microsoft’s cloud security, which affected unclassified systems,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement. “Officials immediately contacted Microsoft to find the source and vulnerability in their cloud service.”
Microsoft said in a blog post that they "mitigated" the attack.
Raimondo is the only Cabinet secretary as of yet to have been affected by the email security breach. Under her, the Commerce Department has been imposing sanctions on China and, in May, she promised better relations between the U.S. and Chine to her Chinese counterpart during a meeting.
The Commerce Department is the second government agency to be impacted by the hack, after the State Department.
“Microsoft notified the Department of a compromise to Microsoft’s Office 365 system, and the Department took immediate action to respond,” a commerce department spokesperson told ABC News. “We are monitoring our systems and will respond promptly should any further activity be detected. The Department maintains strong cyber security protections, which we update to address a rapidly evolving cyber security landscape.”
