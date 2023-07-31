Commerce Secretary May Visit China in August - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Commerce Secretary May Visit China in August

Raimondo will press conversations on semiconductors amid fresh tensions with China

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The visit would be Raimondo’s first visit to China as commerce secretary. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo plans to visit China in late August according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported Monday. 

Though the people told Bloomberg the commerce secretary is hesitant to go unless the trip will deliver positive results for Americans, they said the visit could be used to discuss the use of semiconductor chip technology in China. Semiconductor imports to China have fallen significantly following U.S. efforts to restrict access to the technology.

The commerce secretary’s office has not yet announced a trip. If it comes to fruition, the visit would be Raimondo’s first trip to China in her official capacity as commerce secretary and follows visits to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry earlier this year. 

The news comes after the commerce secretary was identified as among the targets of Chinese hackers who breached the emails of approximately 25 organizations last month, including three federal agencies. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.