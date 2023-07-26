Comer Says Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal ‘Belongs in the Trash’

TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden
Rep. James Comer tweeted on Wednesday that Hunter Biden's "sweetheart" plea deal "belongs in the trash," supporting District Judge Maryellen Noreika and the hold on Biden's deal.
The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman also said the Department of Justice "must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup."
"We will continue to follow the Biden's money trail to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised, and our national security is threatened," Comer wrote in a statement.
Read More
By the end of his hearing on Wednesday, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty, which could change once he returns to court. His plea is on hold and U.S. Marshalls took him into custody for processing.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics
- Klobuchar Blasts Musk, Zuckerberg Over Proposed Fight: ‘Whatever’Politics
- Trump Counterclaim Dismissed: E. Jean Carroll Rape Allegations Were ‘Substantially True,’ Judge SaysPolitics
- Pelosi: Trump Indictments ‘Beautiful and Intricate’Politics
- Vocal Trump Critic Justin Amash Defends Him Against Latest Indictment: ‘I Feel Compelled to Speak Out’Politics
- Trump Signed Documents Acknowledging Conditions of Release, Includes ‘Tampering, Retaliation, or Intimidation’Politics
- Trump Documents Case: Judge Denies Request for Secrecy Over Attorney ConflictsPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Accuses Jack Smith of ‘Trying to Be Bit of a Victim’ with Protective Order RequestPolitics