Comer Says Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal ‘Belongs in the Trash’

Rep. James Comer tweeted on Wednesday that Hunter Biden's "sweetheart" plea deal "belongs in the trash," supporting District Judge Maryellen Noreika and the hold on Biden's deal.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman also said the Department of Justice "must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup."

"We will continue to follow the Biden's money trail to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised, and our national security is threatened," Comer wrote in a statement.

By the end of his hearing on Wednesday, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty, which could change once he returns to court. His plea is on hold and U.S. Marshalls took him into custody for processing.