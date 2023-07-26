Comer Says Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal ‘Belongs in the Trash’ - The Messenger
Comer Says Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal ‘Belongs in the Trash’

Comer also said 'the DOJ must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup'

Mariana Labbate
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol Building on June 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. James Comer tweeted on Wednesday that Hunter Biden's "sweetheart" plea deal "belongs in the trash," supporting District Judge Maryellen Noreika and the hold on Biden's deal.

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability chairman also said the Department of Justice "must be held accountable for its Biden family coverup."

"We will continue to follow the Biden's money trail to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised, and our national security is threatened," Comer wrote in a statement.

By the end of his hearing on Wednesday, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty, which could change once he returns to court. His plea is on hold and U.S. Marshalls took him into custody for processing.

