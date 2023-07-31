House Oversight Chair James Comer Calls Timing of DOJ Letter on Hunter Biden’s Probe ‘Odd’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

House Oversight Chair James Comer Calls Timing of DOJ Letter on Hunter Biden’s Probe ‘Odd’

The Kentucky lawmaker also accused Hunter Biden's legal team of intimidating witnesses

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday questioned the timing of a DOJ letter requesting that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, report to prison.

While making an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures", Comer called the move by the DOJ "odd" and questioned the departments intentions.

The letter, sent on Saturday to Judge Ronnie Abrams, requested a time and date for Archer to begin his one-year prison sentence. Archer is set to testify on Monday in a closed-door meeting with the Oversight Committee about business dealings with Hunter Biden.

"It's odd that it was issued on a Saturday," Comer said of the DOJ's letter. "And it's odd that it's right before he's scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma."

Read More

Comer then moved on to accuse Biden's legal team of intimidating witnesses and coordinating with the DOJ to encourage them not to cooperate with the investigation.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He also accused them of encouraging banks not to turn over records.

"It's very troubling," Comer said. "And I believe that […] this is another violation of the law. This is obstruction of justice."

The DOJ issued a follow up letter on Sunday clarifying that "the Government does not request (and has never requested) that the defendant surrender before his Congressional testimony."

The letter also explains that even after a surrender date is set, it can take up to months for the defendant to be assigned to a federal facility.

"Nonetheless, for the avoidance of all doubt, the Government requests that any surrender date, should the Court order one, be scheduled to occur after the defendant’s Congressional testimony is completed," the letter reads.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.