House Oversight Chair James Comer Calls Timing of DOJ Letter on Hunter Biden’s Probe ‘Odd’
The Kentucky lawmaker also accused Hunter Biden's legal team of intimidating witnesses
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., on Sunday questioned the timing of a DOJ letter requesting that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner, report to prison.
While making an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures", Comer called the move by the DOJ "odd" and questioned the departments intentions.
The letter, sent on Saturday to Judge Ronnie Abrams, requested a time and date for Archer to begin his one-year prison sentence. Archer is set to testify on Monday in a closed-door meeting with the Oversight Committee about business dealings with Hunter Biden.
"It's odd that it was issued on a Saturday," Comer said of the DOJ's letter. "And it's odd that it's right before he's scheduled to come in to have an opportunity to speak in front of the House Oversight Committee and tell the American people the truth about what really went on with Burisma."
Comer then moved on to accuse Biden's legal team of intimidating witnesses and coordinating with the DOJ to encourage them not to cooperate with the investigation.
He also accused them of encouraging banks not to turn over records.
"It's very troubling," Comer said. "And I believe that […] this is another violation of the law. This is obstruction of justice."
The DOJ issued a follow up letter on Sunday clarifying that "the Government does not request (and has never requested) that the defendant surrender before his Congressional testimony."
The letter also explains that even after a surrender date is set, it can take up to months for the defendant to be assigned to a federal facility.
"Nonetheless, for the avoidance of all doubt, the Government requests that any surrender date, should the Court order one, be scheduled to occur after the defendant’s Congressional testimony is completed," the letter reads.
