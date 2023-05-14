Comer Blasts FBI For Not Cooperating in Biden Corruption Probe

Kentucky Republican Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, accused the FBI on Sunday of not cooperating in the investigation into Joe Biden's family's business dealings.
"We just need some cooperation from these deep state bureaucracies," Comer said on Fox News. The committee is investigating the Biden family’s "influence peddling," as Comer called it.
He said it was "of the utmost importance that the FBI work with" the House panel.
The House Republican said on Sunday he was disturbed that the FBI was refusing to comply with the committee's subpoena on Wednesday requesting documents. He added that the agency's conduct and that of others "suggests there's been a coverup" for years.
In response to the subpoena, Christopher Dunham, the FBI acting assistant director, wrote in a letter that the agency would discuss "whether and how we can accommodate your request without violating our law enforcement and national security obligations.”
The House Oversight chair also claimed that some people who want to come forward "fear for their lives" because the White House and Biden's lawyers are "intimidating" informants.
Comer also said Democrats on the Oversight Committee were defending Biden, accusing them as "obstructing [the probe] every sense of the way."
