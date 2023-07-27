Comer and Norton Push Bill That Could Bring NFL Team Back to DC - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Comer and Norton Push Bill That Could Bring NFL Team Back to DC

Under the new General Services Administration jurisdiction, the Commanders could come back to RFK Memorial Stadium

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Robert F. Kennedy StadiumGetty Images

Two lawmakers on Thursday introduce new legislation that could allow the NFL’s Washington Commanders to come back to Washington D.C., for a football arena built at the location of the old RFK Stadium.

The D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act would allow the venue to be redeveloped for commercial, residential and other public purposes. The bill was introduced by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., along with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.

Under the act, the stadium's jurisdiction would switch from the Secretary of the Interior to the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), who could make the return of the Commanders possible.

The NFL team currently plays at FedEx Field in Maryland, just a couple miles east from D.C. The Commanders played at RFK stadium from 1961 to 1996, when the team still carried the Redskins name.

Read More

"After discussing city initiatives with D.C. Mayor Bowser and other local stakeholders, it has become clear that addressing the deteriorating conditions at the RFK Memorial stadium site is a top economic priority for the city,” Comer said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.