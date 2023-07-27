Comer and Norton Push Bill That Could Bring NFL Team Back to DC

Two lawmakers on Thursday introduce new legislation that could allow the NFL’s Washington Commanders to come back to Washington D.C., for a football arena built at the location of the old RFK Stadium.
The D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act would allow the venue to be redeveloped for commercial, residential and other public purposes. The bill was introduced by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., along with Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.
Under the act, the stadium's jurisdiction would switch from the Secretary of the Interior to the Administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), who could make the return of the Commanders possible.
The NFL team currently plays at FedEx Field in Maryland, just a couple miles east from D.C. The Commanders played at RFK stadium from 1961 to 1996, when the team still carried the Redskins name.
"After discussing city initiatives with D.C. Mayor Bowser and other local stakeholders, it has become clear that addressing the deteriorating conditions at the RFK Memorial stadium site is a top economic priority for the city,” Comer said.
