Colorado Democratic Mayor Launches Bid for Lauren Boebert’s Seat

A Colorado Democratic Mayor has officially entered the race for the seat held by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

"I’m running for Congress because the people of Western and Southern Colorado deserve better," Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said in a statement. "While Lauren Boebert is focused on getting airtime as a MAGA mouthpiece, her constituents in CO-03 need a representative who will fight for them."

Lauren Boebert during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Cook Political Report rates the race in Colorado's 3rd district as a "toss up" for 2024. Boebert narrowly won reelection in last year after a recount. Democrat Adam Frisch, who lost to Boebert by just 546 votes last year, is also running again for the seat.