CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tells Cornel West Ukraine Official Would Say ‘You’re Out of Your Mind’ Over ‘Proxy War’ Comments

CNN host Anderson Cooper on Monday told Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West that Ukraine's foreign minister would tell him "you're out of your mind" for referring to the country's ongoing war with Russia as a "proxy war."

In an appearance on CNN, West discussed the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying at one point that the Ukrainian people are caught in the middle of a "proxy war" between the United States and Russia, a point Cooper immediately pushed back on.

The CNN host noted he'd just spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said the country was "grateful" for others rallying to support them.

"I think if you said to him you’re standing with the people of Ukraine in solidarity, and you’re saying that they are just victims in this proxy war, he would say you’re out of your mind," Cooper said. "I mean, they are thankful. They are thankful for NATO, they are thankful for the US. You can call it the American empire, but they are thankful for all these countries rallying to their side."

West agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin has carried out a "criminal invasion," but called for a "ceasefire."

"Vladimir Putin isn’t really listening to what you say, or I say, or anybody says. I mean, he’s doing what he wants to do," Cooper said, adding Putin will "slaughter" people if "unchecked," referencing the bombing of the city of Grozny in 1999.

When West compared Putin slaughtering people because he's "unchecked" to the U.S. involvement in the Iraq War, Cooper again pushed back on his guest.

"I also saw a lot of Americans getting killed and I saw, you know, the horrors of Saddam Hussein," he said. "I'm just saying, I don’t think it’s accurate to compare the pummeling of a city by Russian artillery with civilians inside, pummeling every single day with the intention of just destroying and flattening a city, with actions the U.S. took."