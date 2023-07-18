CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tells Cornel West Ukraine Official Would Say ‘You’re Out of Your Mind’ Over ‘Proxy War’ Comments - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tells Cornel West Ukraine Official Would Say ‘You’re Out of Your Mind’ Over ‘Proxy War’ Comments

The third party presidential candidate earned pushback for his call for a 'ceasefire' and comparing Russia's war with Iraq

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Cornell West at Harvard University on October 11, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Paul Marotta/Getty Images

CNN host Anderson Cooper on Monday told Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West that Ukraine's foreign minister would tell him "you're out of your mind" for referring to the country's ongoing war with Russia as a "proxy war."

In an appearance on CNN, West discussed the Ukraine-Russia conflict, saying at one point that the Ukrainian people are caught in the middle of a "proxy war" between the United States and Russia, a point Cooper immediately pushed back on.

The CNN host noted he'd just spoken to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said the country was "grateful" for others rallying to support them.

"I think if you said to him you’re standing with the people of Ukraine in solidarity, and you’re saying that they are just victims in this proxy war, he would say you’re out of your mind," Cooper said. "I mean, they are thankful. They are thankful for NATO, they are thankful for the US. You can call it the American empire, but they are thankful for all these countries rallying to their side."

Read More

West agreed Russian President Vladimir Putin has carried out a "criminal invasion," but called for a "ceasefire."

"Vladimir Putin isn’t really listening to what you say, or I say, or anybody says. I mean, he’s doing what he wants to do," Cooper said, adding Putin will "slaughter" people if "unchecked," referencing the bombing of the city of Grozny in 1999.

When West compared Putin slaughtering people because he's "unchecked" to the U.S. involvement in the Iraq War, Cooper again pushed back on his guest.

"I also saw a lot of Americans getting killed and I saw, you know, the horrors of Saddam Hussein," he said. "I'm just saying, I don’t think it’s accurate to compare the pummeling of a city by Russian artillery with civilians inside, pummeling every single day with the intention of just destroying and flattening a city, with actions the U.S. took."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.