CNN Shakes up Lineup, New Shows Set for Chris Wallace, Abby Phillip and More

CNN announced a new lineup of shows on Monday that will include new weekend shows from Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour and PM shows headlined by Abby Phillip and Laura Coates.
"By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN’s position as the most trusted name in news," CNN's leadership team announced in a press release.
For primetime weekdays, Abby Phillip and legal analyst Laura Coates will headline the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. time slots.
The previously announced "King Charles" will premiere in September as a limited series on Wednesdays, hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley.
In the mornings, Poppy Harlow has found herself a permanent co-host in Phil Mattingly on "CNN This Morning." The series began last fall under the direction of ousted CNN head Chris Licht with Harlow, Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins co-hosting.
Collins has since moved to primetime, while Lemon is no longer with the network.
Kasie Hunt will meanwhile host the 5 a.m. show "Early Start" while Pamela Brown will host a new series out of Washington.
In keeping with their strategy of utilizing journalists who have long been with the network, Victor Blackwell will host a series out of Atlanta every Saturday morning, while Manu Raju, best known for his coverage of Capitol Hill, will host a Sunday edition of "Inside Politics."
Chris Wallace and Christiane Amanpour will also both host new weekend shows for the network at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
