CNN Issues Apology for Misgendering Dylan Mulvaney in Segment

CNN used the wrong pronouns when referring to the influencer during a Nashville report from Kid Rock's bar

Zachary Leeman
Dylan Mulvaney speaking at Them Now Awards 2023 at Public Hotel in New York City Craig Barritt/Getty Images

CNN apologized to viewers after misgendering transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in a segment.

Host Kate Bolduan acknowledged the mistake on air on Wednesday.

"Yesterday in a segment about transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, who was featured in Bud Light’s recent campaign, she was mistakenly referred to by the wrong pronouns," Bolduan said. "CNN aims to honor individuals ways of identifying themselves and we apologize for that error."

Correspondent Ryan Young referred to Mulvaney as a "he" and it went without correction until today. The segment drew backlash on social media. Young interviewed people on the street in Nashville to get their takes on Mulvaney.

The reporter also visited Kid Rock's bar and found Bud Light was available after the rocker declared he would not sell the beverage due to its connection to Mulvaney.

Mulvaney has been at the center of controversy since partnering with Bud Light for an advertising campaign. The company has seen sales tumble as conservative activists have led boycotts against the company.

The beer company has faced other backlash too, with Mulvaney leading criticism of the company for not better supporting her.

"For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all. Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want," Mulvaney posted last month.

The activist is currently in Peru, saying she had to leave the U.S. to feel "safe" amid backlash to the Bud Light campaign.

