CNN Host Surprised by Pence Praise of Trump ‘Movement’ After Jan. 6 Calls to Hang Him

Mike Pence's interview Sunday on CNN took a surprising turn for news host Dana Bash when he defended Donald Trump supporters, even in light of the violent storming of the Capitol and calls for his hanging.

Pence raised the issue on CNN's State of the Union when Bash pressed him on his possible concerns about more violence in the future amid ongoing provocative comments by his former boss.

Pence said he was "infuriated" on Jan. 6, 2021, with "people ransacking the Capitol and engaging in violence against law enforcement officers."

But he added: "I would say not just the majority, but virtually everyone in our movement, are the kinds of Americans who love this country, who are patriotic and law-and-order people who would never have done anything like that there or anywhere else."

A surprised Bash responded: "That’s pretty remarkable that you’re not concerned about it, given the fact that they wanted to hang you on Jan. 6."

Mike Pence surprised Dana Bash on CNN with his defense of the rightwing GOP movement in the wake of the violence at the Capitol. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

To which the former vice president retorted: “There has been an effort to take those that perpetrated violence on Jan. 6 and use a broad brush to describe everyone in our movement.”

Bash clarified that she was speaking about the repeated “potential to incite those who were incited on Jan. 6.”

Pence said earlier this year that Trump's "reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day."

Yet he told Bash while he believed Trump's actions attempting to overturn the election were "wrong," he added: "I'm not yet convinced they were criminal."

In his speech to supporters before the Capitol breach, Trump urged followers to "fight like hell," adding: "If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore."