CNN Debuts New Look for ‘Clean and Modern Presentation’

CNN debuted new network graphics on Thursday morning, the biggest change to their design in over a decade.

The new lower third graphic seen on the network keeps the same white, black, and red color scheme, but the updated design offers more empty space and a cleaner look for text.

CNN CEO Chris Licht called it a “clean and modern presentation” in a Thursday internal email to staffers, first reported by Mediaite.

“It’s a clean and modern presentation that provides much greater flexibility in how we communicate information and urgency to our viewers around the world,” Licht said.

He added the new design makes the “news the star of the show.”

Licht also announced a series of archival videos will also be released that will be “an unedited display of iconic moments that capture the spirit, courage and integrity of our journalists and the power of the work we do at CNN every day.”

In his memo, Licht referred to several shakeups at the network, including Kaitlan Collins moving from “CNN This Morning” to primetime following her fiery town hall with Donald Trump.

Dana Bash will also “take the reins” of “Inside Politics” on June 12. Collins will debut in primetime shortly after.

“Please join me in toasting these incredible women who represent the very best of CNN,” Licht said.

The changes are part of some major shakeups at CNN since the network fell under the corporate umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery in an attempt to revitalize the network and its ratings.

The long-running “Reliable Sources” was canceled and host Brian Stelter departed the network, along with multiple others, including Don Lemon more recently.

"I believe CNN’s role in society has never been more important or more critical than it is right now. For the last forty-three years, the world has relied on our three red letters – and on each of you. Thank you for all you do every day to keep our founders original vision alive and thriving," Licht wrote.