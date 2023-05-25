CNN Announces Mike Pence Town Hall in June
The network will also air a town hall with Nikki Haley days before the event with the former vice president.
CNN announced on Thursday they will be hosting a town hall with Mike Pence on June 7. The event will be hosted by Dana Bash.
The event will be held at Grand View University in Des Moines and air at 9 p.m. EST, the network announced.
CNN recently announced a town hall with Nikki Haley, set for June 4. It will be hosted by Jake Tapper.
While Haley has officially announced her 2024 campaign, Pence has not officially entered the race.
CNN previously held a town hall with Donald Trump who clashed with Kaitlan Collins in multiple viral moments.
Pence will take questions from both Bash Iowa voters during the event.
The CNN town hall will stream live through CNN's site and mobile app. It will then be available on demand on Thursday, June 8.
