Clinton Secretary of Treasury Calls Bidenomics ‘Increasingly Dangerous’

Larry Summers said that while he agrees with large parts of the Biden agenda, he is worried about Biden's economic nationalism

Alec Dent
Larry Summers, who worked in both the Clinton and Obama administrations, described President Joe Biden's economic plans as "increasingly dangerous" during an event Tuesday.

Summers, who served as Treasury secretary under Bill Clinton and director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, was speaking at an event by the Peterson Institute for International Economics when he criticized Biden's "doctrine of manufacturing-centered economic nationalism."

“It is wrong to suppose that manufacturing-based economic nationalism is a route to higher incomes or better standards of living for the middle class,” said Summers.

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks at the Aspen Institute on July 2, 2015 in Aspen, Colorado.Leigh Vogel/WireImage
Summers has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s spending and handling of inflation. During the Peterson Institute event he said that he agrees with a “large part of” Biden’s economic policy accomplishments, but remains concerned that Biden is not doing enough to lower costs for the average American.

“We do not have a problem of a shortfall of jobs,” Summers said. “We do have a problem of costs.”

