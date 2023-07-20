Climate Protesters Arrested in House Office Building

Multiple climate change activists were arrested on Wednesday after protesting a meeting inside the House building.
The group Climate Defiance confirmed the arrests of nine activists on Twitter, posting a video of the protest.
"They could not arrest our ideas. So they arrested our bodies. We did not wish to be arrested but we had no choice. The earth is hotter than it has been in all recorded history. Ice shelves are collapsing. People are dying. Time is up," the group posted.
Video shows members of the group being detained and escorted away by Capitol Police while others chant, "end fossil fuels."
The group thanked Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) for his "solidarity."
The group can be seen interrupting a meeting in the Rayburn House Office Building and complaining about the Biden administration "building new pipelines." They were interrupting a meeting of the the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition.
Climate Defiance also recently interrupted a women's congressional softball game with the same "end fossil fuels" chants.
