Climate Groups Are Backing Biden – But Pushing Him to Do ‘A Lot More’

Environmental groups have heralded Joe Biden as “the most pro-climate action president” in U.S. history. But as temperatures rise across the country, they are urging him to take even more aggressive action to address climate change, with some progressives going as far as pushing for a national emergency.

When Biden has spoken about the climate recently, he largely framed the issue in economic terms as he increasingly looks to make his reelection case. Prior to his scheduled address Thursday on climate change, the last speeches he gave dedicated to the topic came in June, when he received endorsements from major environmental groups, and last November, when he spoke at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Now environmental activists are looking for Biden to hone in more directly on tackling extreme weather. The speech comes as record heat scorches the southwest with temperatures so high, doctors are reportedly treating contact burns for people who have fallen and singed themselves on the hot pavement. There were at least 18 heat-related deaths in Arizona’s Maricopa County and 46 million people are under heat alerts as the world closes in on having the hottest month in recorded history.

“The Biden Administration has done so much to tackle the climate crisis, but this isn't an issue that can be solved overnight,” NextGen America President Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said, noting that bills like the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure bill address some climate issues, such as decreasing carbon emissions. “But there's still a lot more that needs to be done. We need to get to a place where we're emitting zero carbon.”

Not long after Biden officially launched his 2024 campaign earlier this year, a coalition of environmental groups – NextGen PAC, the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, NRDC Action Fund and the Sierra Club issued their first-ever joint endorsement of a White House candidate, saying no other president has “done more to move us forward” in the fight against climate change. The groups highlighted Biden’s work to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, create the first National Climate Task Force and push for passage of the “most significant legislative action in U.S. history.”

But Biden has also let environmental activists down over the course of his White House tenure. In March, his administration approved the $8 billion ConocoPhillips Willow oil project in Alaska, breaking his campaign promise to stop new oil drilling on federal land. The debt limit deal he struck with Republicans in May fast-tracked a controversial natural gas pipeline in West Virginia and Virginia.

“We don't agree with every decision they've made,” said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president for Government Affairs at the League of Conservation Voters. “I think they have felt that there have been compromises that are necessary,” she said, because of the narrowly divided Senate and “this really extreme radical House Republican leadership.”

Some activists say Biden needs to take additional action, such as finalizing rules to limit climate pollution, halting approvals for any new fossil fuel infrastructure, and an occupational heat standard to protect workers. Democratic Rep. Greg Casar of Texas held an all-day vigil and “thirst strike” on Tuesday to call for a federal heat rule for workers.

“That process is not going fast enough,” said Juanita Constible, a senior climate and health advocate at the Natural Resources Defense Council, noting that workers in Texas have already died from heat. “Without that kind of federal standard, we'll keep seeing more of those deaths.”

The ‘climate emergency’ battle

Others – including left-leaning Democratic members of Congress – continue to urge Biden to declare a climate emergency, which would further unlock executive powers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, boost domestic manufacturing of renewable energy technology, and crack down on fossil fuels.

“What my generation is waiting on is for the president to catch up with the fact that this is an emergency,” said John Paul Mejia, spokesperson for the youth-led Sunrise Movement. “There's a lot that we could do with the full extent of executive powers in order to combat this moment at the scale that science and justice demand.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday declined to comment on whether the White House is considering an emergency declaration as a result of extreme heat. But she said Biden on Thursday will announce additional actions to protect communities from extreme heat, including investments to improve weather predictions and grants to bring "clean, reliable" drinking water to Western communities.

“He's taken more action, has been more aggressive on dealing with climate change than any other president," she said. "The inflation Reduction Act is going to make a difference as we're trying to deal with this climate crisis.”

Biden has stopped short of declaring an emergency, even though he described climate change that way last July as Congress thwarted Democrats’ efforts to pass legislation to address the issue. A month later, he signed the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which includes nearly $369 billion to tackle climate change and invest in clean energy. Researchers estimated the law would reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.

Republicans are fiercely opposed to a climate emergency declaration and re-introduced legislation last month to block him from using statutory authority to do so.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the Environment and Public Works Committee’s top-ranking Republican, said Biden’s energy and environmental regulations have made the U.S. less energy independent, led to higher prices and created “uncertainty” for employers and workers.

“The Real Emergencies Act would ensure the president cannot go further by declaring a national emergency, which would grant him more executive authority and grow the size of government all in the name of climate change,” she said in a statement.

A ‘golden opportunity’

Most Americans – 69% – favor the US taking steps to achieve Biden’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, according to Pew Research Center. Pew’s surveys show younger adults are more open than older adults to phasing out fossil fuels completely.

“This has always been one of the best testing planks of his economic platform because people think domestic production could include and should include renewables and clean energy, sustainable energy, and young people are adamant about it,” said Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster who has worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign and with environmental groups.

Biden has talked about climate change recently as part of his revamped effort to pitch Americans on his economic vision, called “Bidenomics.” At a Philadelphia shipyard last week, he cited a new offshore wind manufacturing project as an example of an initiative that will create union jobs and help meet the administration’s clean energy goals to fight climate change.

“When I think climate, I think jobs,” he said.

There is a “golden opportunity,” Lake said, for Biden to talk more about the issue in a way that will resonate with young people, who have influence on their families – particularly their mothers and grandmothers.

Democrats also say Biden should ensure he is contrasting his policies with those the Republicans are putting forward and pitch voters on what future action is possible if Democrats win back full control of Washington in 2024.

"To avoid low turnout among young voters, one of the best things President Biden can do is continually name the Republicans and corporate interests who Democrats defeated in order to pass the most ambitious climate investment in history,” said Adam Green, co-founder Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “We can't just present boring statistics -- any good story about a hero requires a villain, and we need to name the villain.”