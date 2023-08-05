Clarence Thomas’ RV Financed By Wealthy Friend: Report - The Messenger
Politics.
Clarence Thomas’ RV Financed By Wealthy Friend: Report

Healthcare executive Anthony Welters reportedly gave Thomas an undisclosed loan to purchase the $267K vehicle in 1999

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' 1999 purchase of an R.V. was funded by a healthcare executive according to a new report.

The New York Times reported that Thomas' R.V., which cost $267,230, was purchased thanks to financing from Anthony Welters, a healthcare executive and friend of Thomas’ preceding his time on the bench. Welters told the Times that he loaned Thomas money for the R.V. that was "satisfied" after nine years.

Welters did not provide exact details of the deal to the Times, making it unclear how much he loaned Thomas, what the interest rate was and whether or not any of the loan was forgiven or if it had been paid in full. A tax lawyer told the Times that "satisfied" is an ambiguous legal term, and could mean the loan was paid back or that it was forgiven by the lender.

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait on Oct. 7, 2022.Alex Wong/Getty Images
While vehicle loans are not required to be reported under federal ethics law, private loans must be, unless they are well-documented, roughly what the market would provide and paid back in full.

Failure to adhere to these guidelines could make the loan technically a gift under federal law.

Thomas has come under fire the last year after undisclosed trips, gifts and other financial connections to wealthy political donors during his time on the Supreme Court were revealed. He has stated that none of the instances met the federal requirements for disclosure.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the price of the R.V. It was $267,230, not $26,000.

