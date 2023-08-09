Civil Rights Groups Sue Tennessee Governor Over Alleged Racial Gerrymandering - The Messenger
Civil Rights Groups Sue Tennessee Governor Over Alleged Racial Gerrymandering

The plaintiffs are accusing new redistricting plans of minimizing the electoral voice of Black voters.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee gives the command to start engines prior to the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee.Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Tennessee civil rights groups sued Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday, challenging the state's congressional maps and accusing him of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.

The plaintiffs, groups like League of Women Voters of Tennessee and The Equity Alliance, are accusing the state's redistricting plans of "unlawful use of race," and of subordinating "traditional redistricting principles to race, thus violating the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendment rights of Black voters and other voters of color."

They focus on the districts in Davidson and Shelby Counties, including the cities of Nashville and Memphis, accusing legislatures of being aware of the consequences of their new district plans.

"The newly drawn districts in Davidson and Shelby Counties dilute the votes of Black voters and other voters of color by 'cracking' and 'packing' these communities to minimize their electoral voices," the lawsuit reads.

Civil rights groups also testified before legislators, as stated in the document, before the redistricting plans were set, to explain the importance of "keeping all of Davidson County within a single district to ensure that Black voters and other voters of color could continue to exercise their influence and elect candidates of their choice."

