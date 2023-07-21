CIA Director Warns Russia May Be Planning A False Flag Operation In The Black Sea — Here’s What That Means
Russia has a history of false flags intended to justify military action
CIA Director Bill Burns on Thursday warned that Russia may execute a false flag operation in the Black Sea.
“We see some very concerning signs of the Russians considering the kind of false flag operations that we highlighted in the run up to the war as well," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum. “In other words, looking at ways they might make attacks against shipping in the Black Sea and then blaming, trying to blame it on the Ukrainians."
Burns' warning comes as Russia has been carrying out a prolonged attack on the Ukraine city Odessa, which is on the Black Sea.
- Russia Is Forbidding Black Sea Food Shipments After the End of Transport Deal
- Russia Severely Damages Cathedral in Barrage of Attacks on the Black Sea
- Why the battle for the Black Sea may be the most important showdown in the war — for Ukraine and for the world
- Fires, explosions and false-flag operations: How war is spilling beyond Ukraine’s borders
- Russia Kills Black Sea Grain Deal, Key to Global Food Supplies
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge issued the same warning Wednesday, saying that Russia has placed sea mines around Ukrainian ports.
"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," Hodge told the Associated Press.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov denied the charge, calling it "pure falsification" in a statement and accusing the United States of making such claims "to disguise by any means its own destructive activities."
Russia has a history of false flags intended to justify military action, and has done so since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics