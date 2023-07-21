CIA Director Warns Russia May Be Planning A False Flag Operation In The Black Sea — Here’s What That Means

CIA Director Bill Burns on Thursday warned that Russia may execute a false flag operation in the Black Sea.

“We see some very concerning signs of the Russians considering the kind of false flag operations that we highlighted in the run up to the war as well," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum. “In other words, looking at ways they might make attacks against shipping in the Black Sea and then blaming, trying to blame it on the Ukrainians."

Burns' warning comes as Russia has been carrying out a prolonged attack on the Ukraine city Odessa, which is on the Black Sea.

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge issued the same warning Wednesday, saying that Russia has placed sea mines around Ukrainian ports.

"We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks," Hodge told the Associated Press.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov denied the charge, calling it "pure falsification" in a statement and accusing the United States of making such claims "to disguise by any means its own destructive activities."

Russia has a history of false flags intended to justify military action, and has done so since the start of its invasion of Ukraine.