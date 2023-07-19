Former New Hampshire GOP President Chuck Morse Announces Bid for Governor - The Messenger
Former New Hampshire GOP President Chuck Morse Announces Bid for Governor

Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte also announced she will have 'big news in the coming days'

Mariana Labbate
Republican Senate candidate Chuck Morse greets supporters during a campaign stop to the Bedford High School polling location on September 13, 2022 in Bedford, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Former New Hampshire GOP Senate President Chuck Morse will be running for office again after current Republican Governor Chris Sununu announced he won't be running for reelection on Tuesday.

"We elect conservative who get results," Morse said on his Twitter announcement that he would run for governor of the state.

Along with his announcement, former New Hampshire GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte also posted on Twitter thanking Sununu and saying she would have "big news in the coming days."

Sununu announced he would be leaving because "public service should never be a career and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” he said in a statement.  

