Former New Hampshire GOP President Chuck Morse Announces Bid for Governor

Former New Hampshire GOP Senate President Chuck Morse will be running for office again after current Republican Governor Chris Sununu announced he won't be running for reelection on Tuesday.
"We elect conservative who get results," Morse said on his Twitter announcement that he would run for governor of the state.
Along with his announcement, former New Hampshire GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte also posted on Twitter thanking Sununu and saying she would have "big news in the coming days."
Sununu announced he would be leaving because "public service should never be a career and the time is right for another Republican to lead our great state,” he said in a statement.
