Chuck Grassley Confirms He Has Read Subpoenaed FBI Document Accusing Biden
Sen. Grassley said that despite the FBI director's claim otherwise, nothing in the document would threaten the safety of its source.
Sen. Chuck Grassley said that he has read a document concerning financial misconduct allegations against then-Vice President Joe Biden, which the FBI has refused to turn over.
During a Fox News interview Thursday, Grassley, R-Iowa, said that its content does not pose a threat to the source as the FBI director claimed. In the internal FBI document, a source alleges that Biden participated in a pay-to-play scheme.
The document was subpoenaed by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and FBI Director Christopher Wray, but they have declined to comply with the subpoena claiming that would threaten the safety of sources.
“That’s important to protect sources, but that’s not an issue with this document,” said Grassley.
During a phone call Wednesday, Wray offered congressional leaders an opportunity to see the document at FBI offices. Grassley and Comer have said this plan does not suffice, and continue to demand delivery of the document to Congress.
“We’re going to make it public when they get it delivered to us,” said Grassley, who declined to comment further on its content.
