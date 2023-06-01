The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Chuck Grassley Confirms He Has Read Subpoenaed FBI Document Accusing Biden

    Sen. Grassley said that despite the FBI director's claim otherwise, nothing in the document would threaten the safety of its source.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Sen. Chuck Grassley said that he has read a document concerning financial misconduct allegations against then-Vice President Joe Biden, which the FBI has refused to turn over.

    During a Fox News interview Thursday, Grassley, R-Iowa, said that its content does not pose a threat to the source as the FBI director claimed. In the internal FBI document, a source alleges that Biden participated in a pay-to-play scheme.

    U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley visits &quot;America Reports&quot; at FOX News D.C. Bureau on October 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    Shannon Finney/Getty Images Shannon Finney/Getty Images

    The document was subpoenaed by House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and FBI Director Christopher Wray, but they have declined to comply with the subpoena claiming that would threaten the safety of sources.

    Read More

    “That’s important to protect sources, but that’s not an issue with this document,” said Grassley.

    During a phone call Wednesday, Wray offered congressional leaders an opportunity to see the document at FBI offices. Grassley and Comer have said this plan does not suffice, and continue to demand delivery of the document to Congress.

    “We’re going to make it public when they get it delivered to us,” said Grassley, who declined to comment further on its content.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.