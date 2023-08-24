Christie’s Debate Zinger Against Ramaswamy: ‘He Sounds Like Chat GPT’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Christie’s Debate Zinger Against Ramaswamy: ‘He Sounds Like Chat GPT’

Ramaswamy is coming under attack early in the debate

Martin Kady
Vivek Ramaswamy waves at the start of the first Republican Presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23, 2023.KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Christie may be at the bottom of polls but he showed up to the first GOP presidential debate with a killer one-liner for surging GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy.

Responding to Ramaswamy's claim that he will gut the "federal administrative state" and create a "revolution," Christie dismissed the 38-year-old entrepreneur as an inexperienced youngster.

“I’ve had enough already of a guy who sounds like chat gpt," Christie said to roars from the audience. "The last guy who stood on a stage and described himself as a skinny guy with a funny name was Barack Obama … I’m afraid we’re dealing with the same type of amateur."

Ramaswamy, who has turned into one of the hotter undercard candidates, has been taking heat early on in the Republican debate. Earlier in the evening former Vice President Mike Pence dismissed him as well, saying "now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie."

