Christie: Trump Skipping Debate Shows ‘Complete Lack of Respect for Republican Voters’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said it would be “completely disrespectful” to Republican voters of former President Donald Trump to skip the upcoming GOP presidential debate.
When asked how he would feel if Trump skipped the debate approaching at the end of the month, Christie said while it doesn’t make a difference for him, he believes it would matter to Republican voters.
“It shows his complete lack of respect for Republican voters,” Christie said.
Trump has said he will announce next week whether he plans to participate in the Aug. 23 debate, which he has proposed skipping, citing his large lead in polling.
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Christie Says He Will ‘Shame’ Trump Into Showing Up for First Debate
- RNC Chair: Trump Skipping Debates Would be ‘a Mistake’
- Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’
- Trump Might Skip The First GOP Debate – But His Supporters Don’t Mind
- Republicans Can Still Avoid Stumbling Into a Debate Debacle
Christie also said he feels his White House campaign is gaining traction in New Hampshire.
“We feel like it’s really moving in our direction,” Christie said. “Our momentum is going the right way.”
Though Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, a recent poll in New Hampshire, a key early voting state, showed Christie tied with DeSantis, who many view as Trump’s top rival for the nomination.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics