Christie: Trump Skipping Debate Shows 'Complete Lack of Respect for Republican Voters'
Politics
Christie also said he feels his campaign is gaining traction in New Hampshire

Eva Surovell
A recent poll in New Hampshire showed Christie tied with DeSantis, who many view as Trump’s top rival for the nomination. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said it would be “completely disrespectful” to Republican voters of former President Donald Trump to skip the upcoming GOP presidential debate. 

When asked how he would feel if Trump skipped the debate approaching at the end of the month, Christie said while it doesn’t make a difference for him, he believes it would matter to Republican voters. 

“It shows his complete lack of respect for Republican voters,” Christie said. 

Trump has said he will announce next week whether he plans to participate in the Aug. 23 debate, which he has proposed skipping, citing his large lead in polling. 

Christie also said he feels his White House campaign is gaining traction in New Hampshire. 

“We feel like it’s really moving in our direction,” Christie said. “Our momentum is going the right way.” 

Though Trump remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, a recent poll in New Hampshire, a key early voting state, showed Christie tied with DeSantis, who many view as Trump’s top rival for the nomination. 

