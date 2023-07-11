Christie: Trump Goes to Bed Every Night Thinking About Jail

Republican candidate for president Chris Christie on Tuesday said he believes Trump “goes to bed every night thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him” in an appearance on MSNBCs “Morning Joe” program.

“If he takes his case to trial and he's convicted, which, based upon what I've seen in the indictment, I believe he would be, then he's facing jail time,” said Christie. “And I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night.”

Trump is currently facing 37 charges related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to law enforcement.

“When push comes to shove, I'm not so sure he won't take the plea,” Christie added.

One former attorney for Trump, Alina Habba, has said she could "never imagine" Trump taking a plea deal, because that would mean admitting guilt.

“He would never admit guilt because there was nothing wrong with declassifying documents taking documents,” Habba told Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday" in June.

Trump has maintained his innocence and unsuccessfully demanded the indictments against him be withdrawn. He pleaded not guilty when arraigned.

After an initial trial date of August 14 being set, both the defense and prosecution have requested delays. The prosecution requested the trial begin in December, while Trump’s team has asked for it to wait until after the 2024 election.