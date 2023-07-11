Christie: Trump Goes to Bed Every Night Thinking About Jail - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Christie: Trump Goes to Bed Every Night Thinking About Jail

“If he takes his case to trial and he's convicted ... then he's facing jail time,” said Chris Christie

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Presidential hopeful Chris Christie has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Republican candidate for president Chris Christie on Tuesday said he believes Trump “goes to bed every night thinking about the sound of the jail cell door closing behind him” in an appearance on MSNBCs “Morning Joe” program.

“If he takes his case to trial and he's convicted, which, based upon what I've seen in the indictment, I believe he would be, then he's facing jail time,” said Christie. “And I think that’s what he goes to bed every night thinking. Every night.”

Trump is currently facing 37 charges related to his post-presidency handling of classified documents including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements to law enforcement.

“When push comes to shove, I'm not so sure he won't take the plea,” Christie added.

Read More

One former attorney for Trump, Alina Habba, has said she could "never imagine" Trump taking a plea deal, because that would mean admitting guilt.

“He would never admit guilt because there was nothing wrong with declassifying documents taking documents,” Habba told Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday" in June.

Trump has maintained his innocence and unsuccessfully demanded the indictments against him be withdrawn. He pleaded not guilty when arraigned.

After an initial trial date of August 14 being set, both the defense and prosecution have requested delays. The prosecution requested the trial begin in December, while Trump’s team has asked for it to wait until after the 2024 election.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.