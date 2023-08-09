Christie to Trump After Weight Quip: ‘Say It to My Face’

GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday fired back at former President Donald Trump over comments about his weight, telling the former president to come to the first Republican Primary debate and "say it to my face."

During an hour-long campaign rally speech in Windham, N.H., on Tuesday, Trump said Christie wasn't in the room because he was "eating."

"No, no Christie is eating right now, he can't be by," Trump said, seeming to respond to a comment about the former New Jersey governor from a member of the crowd.

"Sir, please do not call him a 'fat pig' that's very disresp— don't call him," Trump responded to another shouting person in the audience with a sarcastic tone. "See? I'm trying to be nice. Don't call him a 'fat pig.' You can't do it."

Former President Donald Trump speaks with former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey at the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

"You can't do that," he continued. "So now because you're now because you're not allowed to do that and therefore we're not gonna do it. We're gonna be every civil, right?" Trump said.

Christie, a frequent sparring partner of Trump's, shot back at the former president with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a challenge to meet face-to-face on the GOP presidential debate stage, which Trump has not yet confirmed whether or not he will be in attendance.

"If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face," Christie posted.

When Christie entered the Republican primary race, the Trump campaign responded with more digs about Christie's weight.

"When a spoiled baby misbehaves, you send them to their room, not the White House," Christie said on CNN in June.