Christie to Piers Morgan: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anyone Who Looks Less Like a Woman Than Me’

GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Tuesday told Piers Morgan that he doesn't think there's anyone who looks less like a woman than me," after the guest Fox News host jokingly asked Christie if he was going to start "identifying as a woman."
The exchange happened as the pair had a discussion on gender identity as Morgan guest hosts "Fox News Tonight."
Morgan pressed Christie on his views about gender transitioning and how it is handled when it comes to children. Christie said that he thinks it is an issue that should be dealt with by parents and not the government.
“You have been, I would argue, probably the most progressive of the Republican candidates this time on this issue,” Morgan told Christie.
- Piers Morgan Tells Trump Not to Be ‘Cowardly,’ Appear at Fox News Debate
- ‘No, I Don’t Think So’: New Hampshire Republicans Avoid Taking a Stance on Christie
- Chris Christie Forms Super PAC Before Likely 2024 Run
- Chris Christie Expected to Announce 2024 Bid on Tuesday
- Christie on Hypothetical Fight With Trump: ‘I’d Kick His A–‘
At the end of Christie's appearance on the show, Morgan circled back to gender, joking with the former New Jersey governor.
“Governor, great to see you again after all these years. You’ve weathered well, I have to say,” Morgan said.
“I see you’ve weathered well yourself, young man. Looking good,” Christie replied.
“And just to clarify, you won’t be identifying as a woman if you get to the presidency, right?” Morgan asked.
“Piers, I don’t think there’s anybody who looks less like a woman than me,” Christie joked, prompting laughter from Morgan.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics