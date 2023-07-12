Christie to Piers Morgan: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anyone Who Looks Less Like a Woman Than Me’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Christie to Piers Morgan: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Anyone Who Looks Less Like a Woman Than Me’

Fox News guest host Piers Morgan jokingly asked the former New Jersey Governor if he was going to "start identifying as a woman"

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Presidential hopeful Chris Christie has been a vocal critic of former president Donald Trump. John Lamparski/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie on Tuesday told Piers Morgan that he doesn't think there's anyone who looks less like a woman than me," after the guest Fox News host jokingly asked Christie if he was going to start "identifying as a woman."

The exchange happened as the pair had a discussion on gender identity as Morgan guest hosts "Fox News Tonight."

Morgan pressed Christie on his views about gender transitioning and how it is handled when it comes to children. Christie said that he thinks it is an issue that should be dealt with by parents and not the government.

“You have been, I would argue, probably the most progressive of the Republican candidates this time on this issue,” Morgan told Christie.

At the end of Christie's appearance on the show, Morgan circled back to gender, joking with the former New Jersey governor.

“Governor, great to see you again after all these years. You’ve weathered well, I have to say,” Morgan said.

“I see you’ve weathered well yourself, young man. Looking good,” Christie replied.

“And just to clarify, you won’t be identifying as a woman if you get to the presidency, right?” Morgan asked.

“Piers, I don’t think there’s anybody who looks less like a woman than me,” Christie joked, prompting laughter from Morgan.

