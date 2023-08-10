Christie to NH Town Hall: Ignoring Trump is ‘to Assent to His Lies’

GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie said during a campaign stop in Salem, N.H., this week that he has no plans to "go high" when former President Donald Trump "goes low."

Christie was asked by someone in the New Hampshire crowd about taking the high road with the former president, and he argued ignoring Trump is to "assent to his lies."

"Let me tell you why. Because we tried that with him in 2016, all of us ignored his insults," the former New Jersey governor said. "We said, 'We’re not gonna respond to that, we’re gonna go high and talk about other things and just let him do what he’s gonna do."

Christie is one of Trump's most vocal critics among 2024 GOP candidates, even admitting he was wrong to support him in 2016 and saying he would not choose between the former president and President Joe Biden in a head-to-head race.

"When he lies, we need to fight him. Because to ignore him is to assent to his lies," Christie said.

The 2024 hopeful tied Ron DeSantis in a NH Journal/Co-efficient primary poll this month, both scoring 9% support.

Trump continued to hold his wide lead in the survey, pulling in 43% support.