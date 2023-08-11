Christie to Newsmax Host: ‘Stop With The Excuses’ for Trump - The Messenger
Christie to Newsmax Host: ‘Stop With The Excuses’ for Trump

Christie also called the unfinished wall an 'utter failure'

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Former President Donald Trump speaks with former Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey at the White House in Washington, Oct. 26, 2017.Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

GOP candidate Chris Christie on Thursday told Newsmax host Eric Bolling to "stop with the excuses" for former President Donald Trump when he suggested that the reason he didn't finish the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was the Covid-19 pandemic.

Christie argued that Trump had three years of presidency before the pandemic would have gotten in the way of construction.

"Can we stop making excuses for him? He's a big boy now as much as he complains all the time about how much he’s picked on," Christie said. "Can we not have people making excuses for him on that utter failure?"

The GOP candidate also talked about the upcoming primary GOP debate on August 23, saying he will not shy away from questions that regard Trump. "I'm sure his name will come up."

