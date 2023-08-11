Christie to Newsmax Host: ‘Stop With The Excuses’ for Trump

GOP candidate Chris Christie on Thursday told Newsmax host Eric Bolling to "stop with the excuses" for former President Donald Trump when he suggested that the reason he didn't finish the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was the Covid-19 pandemic.
Christie argued that Trump had three years of presidency before the pandemic would have gotten in the way of construction.
"Can we stop making excuses for him? He's a big boy now as much as he complains all the time about how much he’s picked on," Christie said. "Can we not have people making excuses for him on that utter failure?"
The GOP candidate also talked about the upcoming primary GOP debate on August 23, saying he will not shy away from questions that regard Trump. "I'm sure his name will come up."
- Trump Lashes Out at ‘Loser’ Christie Over Border Wall: He ‘Keeps Repeating the Lies’
- Chris Christie on Backing Trump in 2016: ‘I’m Not Perfect’
- Chris Christie Enters Race to Take on Trump
- Chris Christie Calls Donald Trump a ‘Three-Time Loser’ in Town Hall Broadcast
- Chris Christie, the Anti-Trump Candidate — and the Media’s Newest Darling
- ‘Mexico Hasn’t Given Us One Peso’: Chris Christie Blasts Trump’s Handling of the Border
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics