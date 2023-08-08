Christie Tied with DeSantis in New Hampshire Poll

A new poll shows that GOP candidates Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis are tied in New Hampshire, a crucial early-voting state in the Republican Primary.
The NH Journal/Co-efficient poll, taken between August 5-7 with over 860 likely Republican primary voters, showed that DeSantis and Christie are both tied with 9% of vote intention, well behind former President Donald Trump, who scored 43%.
In fourth in this poll is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 7%, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is in fifth with 5%.
The survey shows that compared with numbers from June, Christie kept his number of supporters, while both Trump and DeSantis are down 4 percentage points.
Haley, on the other hand, saw her numbers go up 4 percentage points. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.
