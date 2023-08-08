Christie Tied with DeSantis in New Hampshire Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Christie Tied with DeSantis in New Hampshire Poll

Christie was able to keep his voters, while both Trump and DeSantis saw their polling numbers go down

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A new poll shows that GOP candidates Chris Christie and Ron DeSantis are tied in New Hampshire, a crucial early-voting state in the Republican Primary.

The NH Journal/Co-efficient poll, taken between August 5-7 with over 860 likely Republican primary voters, showed that DeSantis and Christie are both tied with 9% of vote intention, well behind former President Donald Trump, who scored 43%.

In fourth in this poll is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 7%, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is in fifth with 5%.

The survey shows that compared with numbers from June, Christie kept his number of supporters, while both Trump and DeSantis are down 4 percentage points.

Read More

Haley, on the other hand, saw her numbers go up 4 percentage points. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.