Christie Takes Shot at DeSantis for Dodge on Jan. 6: ‘S–t, Man’

GOP hopeful Chris Christie over the weekend hit fellow candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in the Sunshine State, talking about DeSantis' response to a question about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Christie took a shot at DeSantis over saying that he "wasn't in Washington on that day" when asked about the Jan. 6 riots.

"Well s--t, man, I wasn't in Washington either," Christie said. "But I have a TV set and I saw what was going on, and I got an opinion about it."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

DeSantis avoided the question about Jan. 6 earlier in July, while campaigning in New Hampshire.

Both candidates are set to participate in the GOP debate this upcoming Wednesday.