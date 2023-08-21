TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction
Christie Takes Shot at DeSantis for Dodge on Jan. 6: ‘S–t, Man’
'I wasn't in Washington either,' Christie said about DeSantis' response
JWPlayer
GOP hopeful Chris Christie over the weekend hit fellow candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in the Sunshine State, talking about DeSantis' response to a question about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Christie took a shot at DeSantis over saying that he "wasn't in Washington on that day" when asked about the Jan. 6 riots.
"Well s--t, man, I wasn't in Washington either," Christie said. "But I have a TV set and I saw what was going on, and I got an opinion about it."
DeSantis avoided the question about Jan. 6 earlier in July, while campaigning in New Hampshire.
Both candidates are set to participate in the GOP debate this upcoming Wednesday.
Read More
- Liz Cheney Takes Veiled Shot at Ron DeSantis Over Floating Jan. 6 Pardons
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
- Trump Campaign Responds to Chris Christie Primary Entrance with Weight Quips
- Chris Christie Says He Would Have Prosecuted Trump on Documents Case and Jan. 6, Not in Ga.
- Chris Christie, the Anti-Trump Candidate — and the Media’s Newest Darling
- Christie Calls 2024 GOP Contest ‘A Teenage Food Fight’ Between Trump, DeSantis
The Messenger Morning NewsletterEssential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics