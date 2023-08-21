Christie Takes Shot at DeSantis for Dodge on Jan. 6: ‘S–t, Man’ - The Messenger
Christie Takes Shot at DeSantis for Dodge on Jan. 6: ‘S–t, Man’

'I wasn't in Washington either,' Christie said about DeSantis' response

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
GOP hopeful Chris Christie over the weekend hit fellow candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while campaigning in the Sunshine State, talking about DeSantis' response to a question about the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Christie took a shot at DeSantis over saying that he "wasn't in Washington on that day" when asked about the Jan. 6 riots.

"Well s--t, man, I wasn't in Washington either," Christie said. "But I have a TV set and I saw what was going on, and I got an opinion about it."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 06, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

DeSantis avoided the question about Jan. 6 earlier in July, while campaigning in New Hampshire.

Both candidates are set to participate in the GOP debate this upcoming Wednesday.

