Christie Slams Trump Over ‘America First’ Presentation: ‘He Puts Himself Before the Country at Every Turn’
The 2024 GOP hopeful says charges against the former president remind him of 'what maybe Abbott & Costello meets the Corleones would've looked like'
GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie is continuing to hammer former President Donald Trump, calling his declaration that he's been "indicted" for his supporters "patently absurd."
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Christie said he believes Trump to be guilty of a crime in his documents case where he's accused of mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House and attempting to obstruct authorities trying to obtain said materials.
"It reminded me of, like, what maybe Abbott & Costello meets the Corleones would've looked like," Christie said of the superseding indictment describing efforts by Trump's team to hide security footage from authorities.
Chris Christie Calls Donald Trump a 'Three-Time Loser' in Town Hall Broadcast
Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He'll Skip First Debate: 'Poor Donald Trump'
Chris Christie, the Anti-Trump Candidate — and the Media's Newest Darling
Chris Christie Enters Race to Take on Trump
Chris Christie on Backing Trump in 2016: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Chris Christie Forms Super PAC Before Likely 2024 Run
Trump, who continues to hold a wide polling lead over his 2024 competitors, has denied any wrongdoing.
Christie called the accusations "both criminal and criminally stupid."
The former New Jersey governor blasted Trump's "America First" message, declaring it the ultimate irony of his campaign.
"He's not putting America first. That's the great irony of this campaign - is Donald Trump saying he's going to put America first. He has not put America first. He's put Donald Trump first," he said.
