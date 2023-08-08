Christie Slams Trump Over ‘America First’ Presentation: ‘He Puts Himself Before the Country at Every Turn’ - The Messenger
Christie Slams Trump Over ‘America First’ Presentation: ‘He Puts Himself Before the Country at Every Turn’

The 2024 GOP hopeful says charges against the former president remind him of 'what maybe Abbott & Costello meets the Corleones would've looked like'

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
GOP presidential hopeful Chris Christie is continuing to hammer former President Donald Trump, calling his declaration that he's been "indicted" for his supporters "patently absurd."

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Christie said he believes Trump to be guilty of a crime in his documents case where he's accused of mishandling classified materials after leaving the White House and attempting to obstruct authorities trying to obtain said materials.

WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

"It reminded me of, like, what maybe Abbott & Costello meets the Corleones would've looked like," Christie said of the superseding indictment describing efforts by Trump's team to hide security footage from authorities.

Trump, who continues to hold a wide polling lead over his 2024 competitors, has denied any wrongdoing.

Christie called the accusations "both criminal and criminally stupid."

The former New Jersey governor blasted Trump's "America First" message, declaring it the ultimate irony of his campaign.

"He's not putting America first. That's the great irony of this campaign - is Donald Trump saying he's going to put America first. He has not put America first. He's put Donald Trump first," he said.

