Christie Shoots Down Claim Gore Acted Like Trump in 2000: When He Lost, ‘He Conceded’
Christie also dismissed Trump's claims that the justice department is being weaponized against him
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he behaved similarly to Al Gore after the 2020 election.
"When Al Gore lost his legal challenges, he conceded the election," the GOP Christie said. "Donald Trump has been much different."
The GOP presidential hopeful also dismissed Trump's claims that the justice department is being weaponized against him.
"Running for president is his choice," Christie said. "But it is not an excuse for the justice system to continue to operate."
Trump currently faces charges in four different jurisdictions, two of which center on his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 presidential election. New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the former president and 18 other co-defendants of participating in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise. In Washington, D.C., Trump was indicted on four charges related to the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
- DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’
- Christie Says He Will ‘Shame’ Trump Into Showing Up for First Debate
- Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’
- Chris Christie: Trump Keeps Classified Papers So He Can Pretend He’s Still President
- Christie Refuses to Pledge Support for Trump If He Is 2024 GOP Nominee
- Chris Christie Says He Wouldn’t Be Trump VP: ‘Spoke to Mike Pence, the Job Doesn’t Sound Like It Was Too Great’
