Christie Shoots Down Claim Gore Acted Like Trump in 2000: When He Lost, ‘He Conceded’ - The Messenger
Christie also dismissed Trump's claims that the justice department is being weaponized against him

Eva Surovell
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that he behaved similarly to Al Gore after the 2020 election.

"When Al Gore lost his legal challenges, he conceded the election," the GOP Christie said. "Donald Trump has been much different."

The GOP presidential hopeful also dismissed Trump's claims that the justice department is being weaponized against him.

Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over GOP Debate
Christie is vying for the GOP presidential nomination in a race currently led by former President Donald Trump.John Lamparski/Getty Images

"Running for president is his choice," Christie said. "But it is not an excuse for the justice system to continue to operate."

Trump currently faces charges in four different jurisdictions, two of which center on his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 presidential election. New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the former president and 18 other co-defendants of participating in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise. In Washington, D.C., Trump was indicted on four charges related to the events surrounding the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

