Trump Campaign Donors Are Getting ‘Ripped Off,’ Christie Says
The former New Jersey governor said it was "unethical" for Trump to use campaign contributions to pay his legal bills
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said donors to former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign are getting "ripped off."
As Trump's legal fees mount as he faces criminal charges in four different cases, Christie said he finds it problematic for the former president to turn to campaign donations to pay his bills.
"These fees are only going to go through the roof," Christie said during an appearance on CBS' "Face The Nation" that aired Sunday. "It's unethical, it's immoral."
Trump's campaign said it raised more than $7 million in the 48 hours after the mug shot from his booking at the Fulton County jail was released. The campaign is selling merchandise featuring the photo.
Though Christie's support among primary voters nationwide has remained in the single digits, a recent poll showed him at second place in New Hampshire, a key early voting state. Christie has been a vocal critic of the former president throughout his primary campaign.
- Chris Christie, Tim Scott Reach Donor Threshold for GOP Debate
- Trump Campaign Responds to Chris Christie Primary Entrance with Weight Quips
- Christie Gets An Anti-Trump Bump, New Hampshire Poll Shows
- Chris Christie Accuses CNN of Going ‘in the Tank’ to Get Trump on Air
- Trump Rips ‘Political Hit Job’ on Campaign Trail in First Public Appearance Since DOJ Indictment
- Trump Takes Aim at Christie: He Is ‘Saying Anything To Stay Relevant’
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s DC Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics