Trump Campaign Donors Are Getting ‘Ripped Off,’ Christie Says

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said donors to former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign are getting "ripped off."

As Trump's legal fees mount as he faces criminal charges in four different cases, Christie said he finds it problematic for the former president to turn to campaign donations to pay his bills.

"These fees are only going to go through the roof," Christie said during an appearance on CBS' "Face The Nation" that aired Sunday. "It's unethical, it's immoral."

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by Fox News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump's campaign said it raised more than $7 million in the 48 hours after the mug shot from his booking at the Fulton County jail was released. The campaign is selling merchandise featuring the photo.

Though Christie's support among primary voters nationwide has remained in the single digits, a recent poll showed him at second place in New Hampshire, a key early voting state. Christie has been a vocal critic of the former president throughout his primary campaign.