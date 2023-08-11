Christie Says Jared Kushner Was Trump Administration’s Hunter Biden: ‘Exactly the Same Thing’

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Wednesday compared former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner finically benefitting from his relationship with the Saudis to Hunter Biden making millions in his foreign business deals during a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

"Why would you send Jared Kushner to the Middle East when you have Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo as secretaries of state? Two incredibly accomplished men," Christie asked while noting Kushner's lack of experience in foreign policy.

"Why?" he continued. "We found out the answer six months after he left office: $2 billion from the Saudis to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, $2 billion, and because he did all this and more with his family. He’s normalizing this conduct."

Christie continued by saying that he wouldn't give any of his family members roles in his administration if he was elected president.

"And now we have another president who’s doing exactly the same thing. And allowing Hunter Biden to run roughshod. Making money from foreign governments is selling access to Joe Biden," Christie said. "I got asked today by some reporter, 'What would you do to make sure that didn’t happen?' The easy answer would be don’t let my family anywhere near the White House after I win."

The former New Jersey governor and frequent Trump critic said he is going to put an end to the "family grift" going on in government.

"We are not a third-world republic. We are the United States of America. And it’s time for Donald Trump’s family to get off the public dole and go back to New York where they belong," he said.

When Christie was working as a U.S. attorney he put Kushner's father in prison on tax evasion charges, witness tampering, and illegal campaign contributions, but he was later pardoned by Trump.