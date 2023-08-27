Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump Will Show Up To Second GOP Debate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he doesn't think Donald Trump will show up to the second GOP presidential debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

"I certainly don't think he'll be showing up at the Reagan Library," said Christie, a vocal Trump critic, during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

Trump was the only qualifying candidate to skip Wednesday's GOP presidential debate. The former president cited his lead in the the polls over his Republican rivals and instead opted to participate in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Christie added that he does think there's a chance Trump could show up to the party's third debate, which is planned for October. No location has been announced.