Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump Will Show Up To Second GOP Debate - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Christie Says He Doesn’t Believe Trump Will Show Up To Second GOP Debate

The former president skipped the first debate, oping instead to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he doesn't think Donald Trump will show up to the second GOP presidential debate, which is scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California.

"I certainly don't think he'll be showing up at the Reagan Library," said Christie, a vocal Trump critic, during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

Trump was the only qualifying candidate to skip Wednesday's GOP presidential debate. The former president cited his lead in the the polls over his Republican rivals and instead opted to participate in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Christie added that he does think there's a chance Trump could show up to the party's third debate, which is planned for October. No location has been announced.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 06, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on June 6, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.