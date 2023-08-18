Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said Friday that Donald Trump's decision to cancel his press conference to supposedly present evidence that would support his claims of election fraud was Trump's "first smart decision in a long time."

Christie, asked about the presser, scheduled for Monday, on CNN This Morning, Christie said he was not surprised by Trump's decision.

The Republican hopeful also said Trump should have listened to lawyers between November of 2020 and January of 2021, when they told him not to interfere with the presidential election or else he would "spend the rest of your life dealing with the criminal justice system."

"He's not doing this for us, he is doing this because he can't help himself," Christie said. "And I think the first smart decision he's made in this regard in a long time was cancelling that ridiculous press conference."

Christie also said the press conference would have been "another junior show of 'the Apprentice," Trump's long-running TV series.