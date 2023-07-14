Christie on Hypothetical Fight With Trump: ‘I’d Kick His A–‘ - The Messenger
Politics.
Christie on Hypothetical Fight With Trump: ‘I’d Kick His A–‘

Christie said he would fight Trump "anywhere" he wants or in "any arena he wants, whether it Is on the debate stage or in the octagon"

Kayla Gallagher
WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images

Republican White House hopeful Chris Christie on Thursday said that if he got into a fight with former President Donald Trump, he would "kick his a--."

In an appearance on Fox News, the former New Jersey governor told host Piers Morgan he thought he would win in a physical altercation with Trump.

Morgan asked Christie about a hypothetical situation of the two getting into an octagon.

"Come on. The guy is 78 years old. I'd kick his ass," Christie said prompting laughter from both men.

The two proceeded to quip about the highly joked about fight between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Christie said that Zuckerberg is "looking pretty buff" and if he was Musk, he'd be a "little bit worried."

"Would you be prepared to be the undercard, you against Trump?" Morgan asked the former New Jersey governor.

"Look, I'll fight Donald Trump anywhere he wants in any arena he wants, whether it is on a debate stage or in the octagon," Christie responded.

Morgan then brought up the multiple comments Trump has made about Christie's weight, prompting a lengthy defense from Christie.

"Yeah, look at him. Arnold Schwarzenegger. For goodness sake, come on. For the last 30 years, I've struggled with my weight like tens of millions of Americans struggle with their weight," Christie told Morgan. "And there are time when I do well and there are times when I don't do very well. And it's a struggle. And for him to be such a child, an infant, and make those kind of remarks, especially, I guess, when he is up in Bedminster, N.J., there are no mirrors where he is. Because all he needs to do is look at himself. And what he should do is work on himself. He wears those ties 8 feet long because, he told me this, they slenderize him. Let me tell you, fail. It's not working. But here's the thing, at least I never pretended to be anything I am not."

