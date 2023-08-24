Christie On Debate Performance: ‘You Can’t Be Looking to Play to the Grandstand’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday defended his decision to attack former President Donald Trump at Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate despite hearing a number of jeers from the crowd, saying that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."

Christie said he thought his best moment in the debate was taking on the former president, whose behavior he criticized as "beneath the office of president of the United States" during the debate.

"If you're not willing to confront him when he's not there, how are you going to do it when he is?" Christie said in an appearance on CNN. "I make no apologies for going out there and making the argument against him."

When asked how he expected those arguments to play out with supporters of the former president and was reminded of audible "boos" in the debate's crowd, Christie responded that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."

Christie also criticized Fox News moderators for not stepping in to stop candidates from talking over one another or speaking over their allotted time, adding that the stage of eight GOP presidential hopefuls was "out-of-control."

Throughout the primary campaign, Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump, who did not attend the debate and instead promoted a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.