Christie On Debate Performance: ‘You Can’t Be Looking to Play to the Grandstand’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday defended his decision to attack former President Donald Trump at Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate despite hearing a number of jeers from the crowd, saying that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."
Christie said he thought his best moment in the debate was taking on the former president, whose behavior he criticized as "beneath the office of president of the United States" during the debate.
"If you're not willing to confront him when he's not there, how are you going to do it when he is?" Christie said in an appearance on CNN. "I make no apologies for going out there and making the argument against him."
When asked how he expected those arguments to play out with supporters of the former president and was reminded of audible "boos" in the debate's crowd, Christie responded that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."
Christie also criticized Fox News moderators for not stepping in to stop candidates from talking over one another or speaking over their allotted time, adding that the stage of eight GOP presidential hopefuls was "out-of-control."
Throughout the primary campaign, Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump, who did not attend the debate and instead promoted a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
- Christie Mocks Ex-President on Fox for Implying He’ll Skip First Debate: ‘Poor Donald Trump’
- Christie: Trump Skipping Debate Shows ‘Complete Lack of Respect for Republican Voters’
- Chris Christie PAC Taunts Trump Over Possible Ducking of GOP Debate: ‘A Chicken or Just a Loser?’
- Christie Says He Will ‘Shame’ Trump Into Showing Up for First Debate
- Chris Christie, Tim Scott Reach Donor Threshold for GOP Debate
- Chris Christie Predicts RNC Could Keep Trump Off Debate Stage; Calls Loyalty Pledge ‘a Bad Idea’
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics