Christie On Debate Performance: ‘You Can’t Be Looking to Play to the Grandstand’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Christie On Debate Performance: ‘You Can’t Be Looking to Play to the Grandstand’

Christie defended his decision to go after Trump on Wednesday night

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been a vocal critic of former President Donald TrumpBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday defended his decision to attack former President Donald Trump at Wednesday night's GOP presidential debate despite hearing a number of jeers from the crowd, saying that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."

Christie said he thought his best moment in the debate was taking on the former president, whose behavior he criticized as "beneath the office of president of the United States" during the debate.

"If you're not willing to confront him when he's not there, how are you going to do it when he is?" Christie said in an appearance on CNN. "I make no apologies for going out there and making the argument against him."

When asked how he expected those arguments to play out with supporters of the former president and was reminded of audible "boos" in the debate's crowd, Christie responded that "you can't be looking to play to the grandstand."

Christie also criticized Fox News moderators for not stepping in to stop candidates from talking over one another or speaking over their allotted time, adding that the stage of eight GOP presidential hopefuls was "out-of-control."

Throughout the primary campaign, Christie has been a vocal critic of Trump, who did not attend the debate and instead promoted a pre-taped interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.