Christie Jumps Ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire, Still Trails Trump: Poll - The Messenger
Politics.
Christie Jumps Ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire, Still Trails Trump: Poll

Former President Donald Trump maintains his lead in the Granite State at 49%

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie attacks Donald Trump at a town-hall-style event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College early this month in Manchester, New Hampshire. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

GOP presidential hopeful and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has leapfrogged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the early primary state of New Hampshire according to a presidential primary poll from Emerson College released on Tuesday.

Christie has jumped DeSantis for the second place slot in the Granite State with a one-point lead on the Sunshine State governor. Christie received 9% of the vote as DeSantis faded to 8%.

Former President Trump still holds a commanding lead with 49% of the vote, according to the poll.

"DeSantis has been the alternative to Trump in Emerson polling this presidential cycle. This is the first time we have seen DeSantis drop out of second place in our polling, and fall back into the pack of candidates," Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling said in a release. 

In a New Hampshire general election matchup, the poll shows President Joe Biden topping Trump.

The Emerson College Poll was conducted from Aug. 9-11 with a sample of 837 registered voters. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

